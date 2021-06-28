Algert Global LLC Buys 438 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,470 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 40.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $596.65.

NFLX stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $529.29. The stock had a trading volume of 85,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,819. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $432.14 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $501.75. The stock has a market cap of $234.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

