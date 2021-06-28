Algert Global LLC Sells 2,217 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 5.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $8,954,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 9.1% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,172,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMT traded up $4.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $270.81. The stock had a trading volume of 40,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,894. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $122.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.40. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. Research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

