Algert Global LLC Sells 22,225 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,536 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,225 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,270,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,549,000 after acquiring an additional 118,933 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 113,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,730,000 after acquiring an additional 29,725 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.86. 433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.01. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.74 and a 1 year high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.35 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $66,588.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 326,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,187,620.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $481,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,984 shares in the company, valued at $25,710,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,763 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PATK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.