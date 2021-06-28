Algert Global LLC Sells 6,140 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Algert Global LLC decreased its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the period. YETI makes up 0.9% of Algert Global LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 17.3% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 4.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 22.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 297.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 336,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,315,000 after purchasing an additional 251,926 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $1,707,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,895,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $2,166,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,577 shares of company stock worth $17,633,862 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on YETI. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.45.

Shares of NYSE YETI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.72. The company had a trading volume of 11,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.10 and a 1-year high of $95.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.11.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

