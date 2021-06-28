Algert Global LLC Trims Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Algert Global LLC lessened its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,665 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 88,708 shares during the period. BOX accounts for approximately 0.7% of Algert Global LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 73.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in BOX during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

NYSE BOX traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.60. 55,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,221,291. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $26.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -126.04 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.32.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.