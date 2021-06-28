Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires Shares of 29,775 XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XPEV. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 216.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. VTB Capital upgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. XPeng presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.28.

Shares of XPEV opened at $42.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion and a PE ratio of -26.02. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. XPeng’s revenue was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

