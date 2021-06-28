Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $45.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of -1.72. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $141.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.24.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $242,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,123.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $664,621.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,660,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,742,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,238 shares of company stock worth $3,683,843 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

