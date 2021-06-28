Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 75.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,750 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICLN. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $83,145,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 786.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,300,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,625,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,989 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,313,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,107,000 after purchasing an additional 755,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 205.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,124,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,758,000 after purchasing an additional 755,889 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $23.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.63. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

