Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,327.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 139.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 49.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $30.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $70.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 0.10.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 60.07% and a negative net margin of 643.75%. The business had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.