Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases New Shares in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 72,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.20% of Kimball International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBAL. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Kimball International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 294,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 406,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 142,136 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimball International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimball International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,341,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,776,000 after purchasing an additional 174,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Kimball International by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimball International stock opened at $13.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $487.77 million, a P/E ratio of 53.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59. Kimball International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $14.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kimball International had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $138.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.59 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

In related news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KBAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

