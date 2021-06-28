Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 35,071 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,071 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in ASE Technology by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in ASE Technology by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASE Technology by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE ASX opened at $8.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.06. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 6.47%. On average, analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

