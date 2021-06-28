Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Equities analysts expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report $1.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.78 billion and the highest is $1.96 billion. Ally Financial reported sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year sales of $7.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $8.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $8.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ALLY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $138,207.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,768.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,668 shares of company stock worth $2,836,779 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ally Financial by 62.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310,150 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 140.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,929,000 after buying an additional 5,606,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,505,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 17,729.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,109,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,375,000 after buying an additional 2,097,763 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Ally Financial by 346.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,678,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,077,000 after buying an additional 2,078,340 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.34. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $56.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

