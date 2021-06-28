Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report $1.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.78 billion and the highest is $1.96 billion. Ally Financial reported sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year sales of $7.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $8.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $8.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ALLY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $138,207.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,768.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,668 shares of company stock worth $2,836,779 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ally Financial by 62.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310,150 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 140.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,929,000 after buying an additional 5,606,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,505,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 17,729.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,109,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,375,000 after buying an additional 2,097,763 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Ally Financial by 346.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,678,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,077,000 after buying an additional 2,078,340 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.34. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $56.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ally Financial (ALLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.