Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Sold by Mork Capital Management LLC

Mork Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 92,300 shares during the quarter. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor comprises about 1.9% of Mork Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mork Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 21,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $65,638.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $28.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.16 million, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 2.60.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $169.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 6.39%. Research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

