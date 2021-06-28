Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys Shares of 163,042 NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 163,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition by 143.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $289,000. 50.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms recently issued reports on NGAC. Benchmark began coverage on NextGen Acquisition in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities began coverage on NextGen Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.
About NextGen Acquisition
NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
