Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys Shares of 163,042 NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 163,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition by 143.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $289,000. 50.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextGen Acquisition alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on NGAC. Benchmark began coverage on NextGen Acquisition in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities began coverage on NextGen Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ NGAC remained flat at $$9.99 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,369. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91. NextGen Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

About NextGen Acquisition

NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.