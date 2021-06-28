Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys Shares of 39,299 Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Construction Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 1,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 81.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter worth about $205,000. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.31. 1,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.84. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $36.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.24 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Construction Partners news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

