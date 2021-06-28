Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $5.86 Million Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 145.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,504 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 57,107 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands makes up 2.3% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.46. 168,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,301,094. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

