Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New $2.33 Million Investment in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 392,807 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,000. DHT accounts for 0.9% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHT. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in DHT during the 1st quarter worth about $821,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DHT by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,213,000 after purchasing an additional 462,375 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of DHT by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 222,404 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 110,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DHT by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

DHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of DHT in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. DNB Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of DHT in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. DHT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.53.

Shares of DHT stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.56. 17,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,455. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of -0.23.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. DHT had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

