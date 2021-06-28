Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New $911,000 Investment in FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FAST Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,156,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in FAST Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $20,658,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FST traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.14. 9 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,845. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.35. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $13.20.

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

