Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Sells 22,683 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 86.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,683 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 14.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of ZM stock traded up $18.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $390.89. 90,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,301,253. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.59. The firm has a market cap of $115.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.44, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.07.

In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.05, for a total transaction of $829,889.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,194 shares of company stock valued at $77,984,818. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.