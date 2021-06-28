Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $13.19 on Monday, reaching $643.63. The company had a trading volume of 21,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,506. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $292.28 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $625.98. The stock has a market cap of $91.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $682.86.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

