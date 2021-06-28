Alpha Quark Token Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $214,508.00 (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 28th. During the last week, Alpha Quark Token has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Quark Token has a total market cap of $23.71 million and $214,508.00 worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be bought for about $1.58 or 0.00004618 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alpha Quark Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00052963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00020027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.90 or 0.00632106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00038283 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Coin Profile

AQT is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,960,943 coins. The official website for Alpha Quark Token is alphaquark.io . Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Alpha Quark Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Quark Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Quark Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Quark Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Quark Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.