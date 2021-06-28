Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s 6th Largest Position

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.4% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $1,738,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 383,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $794,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,546.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,347.01 and a 12-month high of $2,555.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,405.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $31,963,589.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total value of $6,697,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,407 shares in the company, valued at $14,304,652.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,317 shares of company stock worth $163,436,616. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

