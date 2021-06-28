AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,228 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,658,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,201,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,696 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 581.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 649,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,653,000 after purchasing an additional 554,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,550,000 after buying an additional 409,378 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 935,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,636,000 after buying an additional 331,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,054 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCK. Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.18.

Shares of MCK opened at $191.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.54. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.76 and a fifty-two week high of $204.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

