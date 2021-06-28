AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $3,393,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 108,666 shares of company stock worth $6,153,551 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

MC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research raised Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $56.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.23. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.60%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

