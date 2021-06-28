AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 77.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XPER. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,109,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,691,000 after purchasing an additional 442,591 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 30,663 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 193,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 33,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XPER shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In related news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 203,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,426,363.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $22.16 on Monday. Xperi Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.71.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Xperi had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.78 million. As a group, analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Xperi’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

