AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price objective on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.04.

NYSE:CMA opened at $73.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $32.93 and a 12 month high of $79.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.62.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

