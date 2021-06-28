Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will announce sales of $5.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.27 million and the lowest is $5.28 million. Alpine Income Property Trust reported sales of $4.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year sales of $24.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.68 million to $26.03 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $32.20 million, with estimates ranging from $25.79 million to $36.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alpine Income Property Trust.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 6.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on PINE. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

PINE traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $19.41. The company had a trading volume of 202,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,793. The firm has a market cap of $234.69 million, a P/E ratio of 121.32 and a beta of 0.99. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 81.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 421.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after buying an additional 245,533 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 95,343 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 175.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 85,008 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 21.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 81,418 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 24.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 394,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 78,574 shares during the period. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.