Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) by 222.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altabancorp were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Altabancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Altabancorp by 32.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altabancorp by 52.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 45,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ ALTA opened at $44.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.01. Altabancorp has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $47.80.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $28.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.19 million. Altabancorp had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 11.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Altabancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

