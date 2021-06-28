Altus Wealth Group LLC Acquires 3,588 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.08. 145,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,611,084. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.33. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.36.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

