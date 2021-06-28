Altus Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.0% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 18,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 187,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,697,000 after acquiring an additional 16,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ traded up $3.10 on Monday, reaching $352.56. The company had a trading volume of 716,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,750,465. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.34. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $237.35 and a 1 year high of $351.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

