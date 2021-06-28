Altus Wealth Group LLC Has $525,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,962 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.34. 186,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,511,287. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.29. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $233.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

