Altus Wealth Group LLC Sells 3,126 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Altus Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $154,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,665. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.77 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.07.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.