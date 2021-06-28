Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the May 31st total of 1,446,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMDWF remained flat at $$9.80 during trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80. Amada has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $10.10.
About Amada
Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?
Receive News & Ratings for Amada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.