Amalgamated Bank Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth $218,186,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth $116,469,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 38.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,496,000 after acquiring an additional 609,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,029,000 after acquiring an additional 593,327 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 59.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 897,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,138,000 after acquiring an additional 333,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.18.

Dover stock opened at $149.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $91.56 and a 1-year high of $155.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.