Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,321 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,757 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 50,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 17,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $55.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.59. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $60.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 45.03%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $199,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,357.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $754,581.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,710.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,714 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZION has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

