Amalgamated Bank Sells 510 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,578,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 180,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,585,000 after acquiring an additional 31,832 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.27.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $3,051,355.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,898 shares in the company, valued at $17,615,927.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total value of $3,037,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,620. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $131.53 on Monday. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $52.36 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.26.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.26%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

