Amalgamated Bank Sells 587 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $164.29 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.17 and a 52-week high of $249.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.83.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. The firm’s revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $398,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $6,618,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,268,058.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,035. 3.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.92.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

