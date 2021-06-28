Amalgamated Bank Sells 748 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 1,098.8% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after buying an additional 234,672 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Ventas by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $1,005,929.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,257,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp raised Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ventas from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

VTR opened at $58.31 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.82 and a 12-month high of $59.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.95. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

