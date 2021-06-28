Amalgamated Bank Trims Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Alleghany by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alleghany by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alleghany by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Alleghany in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on Y shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Y opened at $672.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $696.38. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $467.55 and a 52-week high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

