Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) will post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.39. Amalgamated Financial reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.38 million.

AMAL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 target price (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Amalgamated Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 30.0% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 175,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 40,508 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 35.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAL opened at $15.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.05. Amalgamated Financial has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $20.22. The company has a market cap of $482.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 19.88%.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amalgamated Financial (AMAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.