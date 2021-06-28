Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) will post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.39. Amalgamated Financial reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.38 million.

AMAL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 target price (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Amalgamated Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 30.0% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 175,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 40,508 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 35.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAL opened at $15.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.05. Amalgamated Financial has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $20.22. The company has a market cap of $482.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 19.88%.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

