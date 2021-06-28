American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Sold by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC decreased its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 21.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,205,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 329,910 shares during the period. American Campus Communities accounts for approximately 1.6% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $52,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 226,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACC opened at $48.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1,205.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.83. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.95%.

In other American Campus Communities news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

