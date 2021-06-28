American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to announce $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.11. American Water Works reported earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

AWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,349,922,000 after acquiring an additional 911,406 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,282,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,102,000 after acquiring an additional 43,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,445,000 after acquiring an additional 62,929 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in American Water Works by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,929,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,122,000 after acquiring an additional 103,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,219,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AWK traded up $2.15 on Wednesday, hitting $157.38. 19,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,517. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.16. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $121.84 and a 52-week high of $172.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

