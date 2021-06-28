Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,176,703 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,572 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.69% of Ameris Bancorp worth $61,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,022,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,938,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 735,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,988,000 after acquiring an additional 384,879 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 771.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,436,000 after acquiring an additional 345,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,484,000. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $53.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.43. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

