Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) Short Interest Update

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, an increase of 958.3% from the May 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
AMHC stock remained flat at $$9.93 during midday trading on Monday. 102,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,725. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93.
In other Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 152,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $1,516,599.36.
Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile
Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the life sciences and pharmaceutical services sectors in the United States and Europe.
