Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) Short Interest Update

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, an increase of 958.3% from the May 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

AMHC stock remained flat at $$9.93 during midday trading on Monday. 102,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,725. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93.

Get Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

In other Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 152,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $1,516,599.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMHC. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 451.4% during the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 427,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 349,799 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 359.3% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 399,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 312,789 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 282,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 166,461 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,475,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 260,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 130,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the life sciences and pharmaceutical services sectors in the United States and Europe.

Read More: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.