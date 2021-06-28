Analysts Anticipate Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to Post $1.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Camden National’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.11. Camden National reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 31.81%. The firm had revenue of $47.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million.

Several brokerages have commented on CAC. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of CAC stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.42. Camden National has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $49.65. The company has a market capitalization of $735.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Camden National’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Camden National by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Camden National by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Camden National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Camden National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Camden National by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

