Analysts Anticipate OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) will report sales of $6.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.80 million and the lowest is $5.90 million. OneSpaWorld posted sales of $1.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 543%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year sales of $109.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.90 million to $145.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $472.00 million, with estimates ranging from $355.30 million to $556.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 1,043.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 715,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,287. The company has a market cap of $844.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92. OneSpaWorld has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

