Analysts Anticipate Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) to Announce $0.76 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will announce earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Premier Financial reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.34. Premier Financial had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $82.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.33 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

PFC stock opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.52. Premier Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFC. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Premier Financial by 231.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in Premier Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

