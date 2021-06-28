Analysts Anticipate Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to Post $1.37 EPS

Analysts expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to post $1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standex International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $1.35. Standex International posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full-year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Standex International.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Standex International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SXI. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Standex International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 436,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,690,000 after acquiring an additional 35,674 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Standex International stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,554. Standex International has a 1-year low of $51.49 and a 1-year high of $108.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Read More: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standex International (SXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.