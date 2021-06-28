Analysts Anticipate VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Billion

Equities analysts expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to announce $3.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.12 billion. VMware posted sales of $2.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full year sales of $12.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $13.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $14.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VMware.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.07.

VMware stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.59. 29,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,250. The stock has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. VMware has a 12-month low of $126.79 and a 12-month high of $172.00.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,335,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,513,610.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $18,624,436. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of VMware by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 320 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VMware (VMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.