Analysts Anticipate Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Yelp posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on YELP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.05.

NYSE YELP traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.47. 510,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,499. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.49. Yelp has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.78 and a beta of 1.84.

In other Yelp news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $96,329.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,346.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurence Wilson sold 2,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $88,024.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,247.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,010. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 531.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

